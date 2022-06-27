Living daily with rising costs due to inflation is a fact of life for citizens of Emporia. The increasing prices are also plain to see in Emporia residents’ property tax bills.
During the public hearing portion of Tuesday’s Emporia City Council meeting, Cristobal Nieto urged the City’s governing body to provide relief for taxpaying citizens. The deadline for the property tax payments without penalty is Aug. 1. Nieto seeks a grace period concerning the deadline date.
“My water bill was $101 and some change, plus $500 that I pay for my vehicle tax, and gas money I use to go to work and provide for my house — plus anything else,” Nieto said. “I would rather wait and pay for what is really needed at the moment.”
Nieto said a car he purchased in Colonial Heights dropped in value the moment he drove it off the lot. He emphasized he would not get the Blue Book value if he traded it in. Yet, the value of the vehicle is accelerating instead of depreciating as it would in years past.
Nieto had a voice on the City Council that echoed his concerns in Yolanda Hines. When opening her property tax bill, Hines noticed a similar fate with a vehicle.
“Some jurisdictions have extended that until Aug. 30,” she said. “I mentioned that to Mr. Johnson (City Manager), and I don’t think we have discussed that yet. As you know, this is not just something just impacting Emporia. It’s all throughout the state. For the first time in history our property has appreciated.”
Emporia City Council members floated the idea of visiting Nieto’s request before the Aug. 1 deadline for paying the property taxes without penalty.
In other action:
The Emporia City Council approved the adoption of a resolution to add 10 streets to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s list to receive maintenance payments. The Emporia Public Works Department is currently maintaining the roadways without VDOT compensation.
The streets not appearing on the VDOT list are;
* Mile Circle,
* River Road,
* Tall Oaks Drive,
* Beech Tree Lane
* Anchura Court,
* Arrowhead Court,
* Tall Oaks Lane,
* Water Edge Lane,
* Crescent Road,
* Ruffin Street Extension.
