Splashing around in the cool water is the perfect remedy to battle the blazing temperatures for Emporia-Greensville youth. It’s an opportunity youth take advantage of every summer at the Community Youth Center, Ltd. pool.
“I’ve been waiting on it,” Larroi Dupree said. “It’s been hot, and I’m excited about getting in the pool. I come here to swim every year.”
Dupree took advantage of the Community Health Action Team donation of paying pool fees for the first 50 kids to register to swim for the day. The CHAT donation covers the pool fees for the first 50 children through July 16.
The pool officially opened on Thursday, July 16. With many pool users still in school during the first week, the crowds were smaller than CYC officials currently see. The pool allows the youth to spend a few hours with their peers, make new friends, and battle the summer heat at the same time. CYC Vice President Joan Grant-Innis said a day at the pool is about the kids having fun.
“We’re going to do our best to let them have fun all year,” she said. “We’re giving them healthy snacks every day. Before the summer is over we hope to have some other activities for them other than just swimming.”
The CYC Pool is open from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The summer splashing fun is through Aug. 16. The CYC Pool disappeared for many years, but CYC President Thelma Atkins-Riley successfully pushed for the pool’s reopening in 2012. It was not an easy task. Atkins-Riley and a handful of volunteers solicited money from local businesses and citizens to have the site open on a limited schedule the first year. Fast forward a decade, and the pool season is now a vital piece of summer for many children. They’ve grown up with something to look forward to annually.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Tytiauna Jones said. “I’ve been coming here every summer since I was 10.”
Jones has grown up with the CYC Pool occupying a significant amount of her summers, but some are new to the three-month CYC Pool season.
“This is my first time here,” Marcel Jackson said. “I just moved down here from Connecticut.”
The summer temperatures and humidity are more taxing in Southside Virginia than in Jackson’s past residence up north. The pool is a perfect way for Jackson to keep cool.
Pool access is $3 a day, but recently more youth are getting free access to the pool due to community sponsors. The CHAT sponsorship runs through July 16. Last year the Emporia Police Department and American Legion Post 151 sponsored pool days for youth at the lone public swimming pool in Emporia-Greensville.
Sweltering temperatures are a part of summers in Southside Virginia. For the past decade, Emporia-Greensville youth have navigated to the CYC Pool to battle the heat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.