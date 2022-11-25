Last Wednesday, the American Red Cross showed up at the Family YMCA of Emporia/Greensville to hold its sixth and final blood drive of 2022.
According to event coordinator Donnie Clements, 76 people signed up for Wednesday’s drive, and the Red Cross also took some walk-in appointments. Assuming all 76 slots remained filled, this would mean an output of 76 “units” (each unit roughly equal to one pint) of blood was given.
Each successive blood drive held by the Red Cross and YMCA in 2022 has taken on more importance. This January, the American Red Cross declared a “blood crisis” due to facing its lowest blood supply in a decade, and the crisis has eased little over the course of the year.
Over the past two years, the pandemic has forced the cancellation of blood drives which would normally have been held, as well as deterred potential donors from attending the drives that remain. This has not been helped by the rise of other bugs which have posed a significant threat to public health, such as monkeypox and HSV.
On top of that, the pandemic has forced unprecedented clogs in the global supply chain which still largely persist, making it difficult for donated blood to reach hospitals and patients that truly need it.
“With all the flu and everything that’s going on, now there’s a real need for it,” said Clements.
One of those who recognized the need for action and showed up to donate was former Greensville Elementary School special education teacher Ann Lewis, who has regularly given blood for nearly half a century.
“I’ve been doing it for 47 years,” said Lewis. “I just do it whenever I can.”
As the Red Cross comes to Emporia every two months, the next blood drive at the YMCA should take place in January of 2023.
However, there may be other Red Cross blood drives slightly further afield in Southside Virginia. To secure your place at one of these and potentially save a life, log onto redcrossblood.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.