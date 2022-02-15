Last week, the Greensville County Board of Supervisors voted to assist in funding Southside Community Corrections and Pre-Trial services. SCC received approval from the Emporia City Council in January.
SCC Director Yolanda Hines seeks to add a full-time position to the agency. The SCC Pre-Trial Services works with defendants from Emporia-Greensville, Brunswick, and Sussex counties. The $7,218 from each locality would provide nearly $29,000 for the position. Coupled with the $22,880 in Criminal Justice funding, the package comes to $51,754.64 annually.
Hines’ PowerPoint presentation detailed massive savings to the taxpayers of the municipalities.
Hines said incarcerating people who do not need to be behind bars is problematic. According to Hines, the cost of keeping a defendant for pre-trial court in her system is $4.17 daily. If the person gets incarcerated, that number balloons to $88.31 a day.
“Ninety-Nine percent of the jail growth in the last 15 years has been through the detention of people who were later found innocent,” Hines said in January when talking to the Emporia City Council. “What that means is a lot of the time we put people in jail that may not need to be in jail. They can remain at home, and still be a productive citizen by working, taking care of their children, and being a part of their families.”
Greensville County Commonwealth Attorney Patricia Watson said Hines does not have the personnel to cover the four jurisdictions and believes the investment is suitable for municipalities. Watson said the SCC helps her office by keeping people from re-offending and letting those out that need to go back to work if her office believes it’s safe to do so.
“I think you’re going to see a return on your money,” Watson said in January. Number 1, I think that return comes from helping the citizens, and Number 2, helping to decrease the costs, which is the bottom line.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.