John Holtkamp took the rein as Director of the Greensville/Emporia Department of Social Services in October of 2012. He figured it was a short-stop stepping stone in re-booting his career. The short-stop developed into a decade of service for the community he and his wife Jenny grew to love.
After the death of beloved DSS Director Sam Bush, the local department ran through six or seven temporary leaders in approximately two years. Efficiency slipped in several areas. There were 135 localities in the commonwealth at the time. The Greensville Emporia DSS landed near the bottom of the list as far as processing public assistance in a timely fashion.
One can argue that John's positive impact on the community should have been seen through a crystal ball when he interviewed for Director of the local DSS. John told his interviewers he was an agent of change and not to hire him if they were happy with how the operation was going.
"That was the catalyst that led them to hire me," he said. "There were 135 localities in the state, and we were near the bottom of the list on a variety of issues. We got that resolved. We were in the top 10% of the state for a time in terms of medicaid and doing other things. Folks did a good job here."
As local DSS director, John played a role in getting the Greensville-Emporia Transportation System to the area. He is proud of the child care expansion, job fairs, and providing resources to assist people in their time of need.
Whatever happened to the plan of a two or three-year stay before leaving for better pastures? That period played into John's plan as he mulled over pursuing another job in a different place. Kristin Vaughan, executive director of the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville, tossed him a curveball that led him to recalculate his mission in Emporia-Greensville.
"She said a lot of people try to make a difference, simply stop here for a short time, and then move on. What hope is there for this community? She was right," John said. "When you come into a community you come to do your job, but you also come to invest something in the community. It's a reciprocal relationship. We owe it to the community to make a difference. They trusted us to give us jobs here and it made a difference in our lives."
John's footprints are visible throughout Emporia-Greensville. He served as president of the Emporia Rotary Club, Chair of the Community Health Action Team, Director of Religious Education at his church, and the point man in the 2020 local Census count. John's work on the Census received state recognition for a job well done. Jenny is the outgoing president of the Riparian Woman's Club and the president of the Parish Counsel at their church.
John made a difference as the local DSS head in developing workforce training programs to assist people in landing employment. He initiated the semi-annual regional job fairs at the Golden Leaf Commons and other matters to expand the local economy.
"I'm a true believer that the best thing we can do for somebody is to help them get a job," he said. "There is a lot of self-worth that comes from having a job."
John was raised in Iowa but moved around the country essentially looking for challenges. He took off time from school to work with kids in a group home. John worked for the U.S. Department of Interior doing geological surveys for topographical mapping. He did some farming after college before getting a job as a child abuse investigator. Outside of growing up in Iowa, John and Jenny never lived in one place for more than seven years — until coming to Emporia.
Not everything was always rosy for John in Emporia. His exit from the Greensville Emporia Department of Social Services stunned many in the community.
"Technically, I retired, but really it was simply time to leave,” John said.
John's service to the community never slowed. He found employment at Jackson-Feild Behavioral for the past two and a half years. It gave him a chance to work with troubled kids — kids facing dire circumstances in many instances.
John's volunteer work in the community never slowed. He was plenty visible as a volunteer in getting people registered to receive the COVID vaccines. He reached out to the Crater Health District heads and city and county leaders to assist in the CHAT work in the community. His CHAT group initiated the revamping of the Meherrin River Trail. A playground for the children in Veterans Memorial Park is finished. Another will soon be erected near the walking track at the high school. During his tenure with the Emporia Rotary Club, he contributed more than $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation to earn the prestigious Paul Harris Fellowship honor.
"The community is really going to miss John Holtkamp," Emporia Police Chief Rick Pinksaw said.
John is taking on another serious challenge working for the Department of Social Services in Springfield, Illinois. He interviewed as an agent of change in a department that desperately needs it. John is already scouting Rotary clubs to join and searching for ways he can serve his new community as he did for a decade in Emporia-Greensville.
He wouldn't have it any other way.
