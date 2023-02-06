Tuesday night’s joint meeting of the Emporia City Council, Greensville County Board of Supervisors, and Greensville County School Board was a look to the future — both the immediate future and the distant future.
As Emporia is an independent city located entirely within Greensville County, both the city and the county are responsible for funding the Greensville County Public School district. The first half of the meeting was dedicated to hashing out what proportion each side would contribute for fiscal year 2024.
The discussion was led by Roland Kooch of Davenport Public Finance, a firm who has worked with both Greensville County and the city of Emporia as a financial advisor for more than two decades.
The first method discussed was based entirely on ADM — average daily membership, the same method used to determine the proportional funding for FY2023. As of the most recent available numbers, GCPS has an enrollment of 1,900 total students, of whom only 783 hail from within Emporia and the other 1,117 hail from the rest of the county.
Under the first method, the county government would pay a significantly higher contribution, as they did last year. However, the city would pay a slightly higher per-student contribution.
The second and third methods use an additional metric called “local composite index” which measures a locality’s ability to fund public schools. This is based on property value, adjusted gross income, and taxable retail sales. In this metric, Greensville scored a 0.4067, skyrocketing from a 0.2799 from two years ago and nearly doubling the city’s value of 0.2388.
As a result, under methods two and three, the county would pay more per student than the city. Under the fourth method, each party would pay an equal amount per student.
The latter half of the meeting was dedicated to creating a hypothetical scenario involving the construction of a new school and the financial burden it would impose on both the city and the county. In recent school meetings, the possibility of a new school building has been mentioned as part of the long-term vision for the school district.
Belfield Elementary School, the smallest and most remote of Greensville County’s four schools, is set to close after this school year, with its students — all fifth-graders — to be funneled into the much more modern Greensville Elementary School. Both E.W. Wyatt Middle School and Greensville County High School are also long in the tooth, although Wyatt did get a renovation in 2009.
Although there are no plans to get started on construction of a new school in Greensville County anytime soon, Davenport ran calculations to determine the financial impact of a new school construction project on both the city and county if started as soon as possible.
According to Davenport’s estimates, a new school could cost between $50,000,000 and $75,000,000. Calculations were performed for the budgetary impact of both a $50 million project and a $75 million project funded at interest rates of both 3% and 5%.
Depending on the scope of the project, it was determined that if construction were to start immediately, it would add more than a million dollars to the FY2025 budget for both the city and county.
