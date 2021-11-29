Those not in the mood for turkey, cranberry sauce, and stuffing this Thanksgiving holiday had a chance to opt for seafood and baked beans instead. It was the third Friday of the month which meant the Meherrin Ruritan Club held its highly popular catfish fry at its headquarters on Skippers Road. Just $10 dollars could purchase a plate of catfish, baked beans, coleslaw, and hushpuppies.
As with each and every such event, members of the M.R.C. showed up at the Skippers Road building as early as 6 a.m. to start cooking for the throngs of people who would arrive close to 12 hours later. There’s a good reason for such a head start, as it turns out.
”We average between 425 and…close to 600 every fish fry.” said Rich Slaghter of the Ruritan Club.
The Meherrin Ruritan Club only holds fish fry events during the cooler months of the year because, according to Slaghter, “We don’t want to have it in the hot months out there ‘cause we’re cooking out in the heat.”
But even with just six events per year, the fish fry has managed to rake in over $10,000 in each of the last two years, despite the ongoing pandemic. The Ruritan Club donates the bulk of these proceeds to other organizations in the community, including the Greensville-Emporia Family YMCA, Boy Scout Troop 232, Rise Against Hunger, the Jarratt Volunteer Fire Department, and others.
“I think last year, we donated about $13,500 back to the community,” said Slaghter. “We try to donate as much profit as we can, because we’re a non-profit organization.”
For information on the next fish fry, contact the Meherrin Ruritan Club at 434-637-3526, 434-594-4495, or 434-637-7006
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.