At the end of a long, difficult school year, there’s nothing better for a kid to do than cool off in the park with some ice cream. And that’s exactly what dozens of schoolchildren did at Friday afternoon’s Summer Festival at Veterans Memorial Park in Emporia, courtesy of Guiding Light Family Services.
“This is their first year back in school since the pandemic,” said Guiding Light program director Kristen Taylor in the leadup to the event. “We just wanted to…celebrate them on having a successful school year and just give them some positive vibes going into the summer season.”
At the event, attendees had the chance to play all kinds of board games under the shade, such as Connect Four, Sorry!, and Operation, while listening to music from a live deejay. Far away from most of the action, children crowded around a bounce house which was specially rented for the occasion.
But by far the longest line of all was at the concession truck where both kids and parents tried to beat the nearly-triple digit heat by picking up free slushies with their tickets.
Several community organizations took advantage of the occasion to recruit youngsters for their summer or after-school activities. One of those was the local Girl Scouts Troop 1298 and their representative, Sherenna Thomas, who set up a booth at the bottom of the hill where the bulk of the event took place -- and got quite a few takers.
Even though school is out, the Lighthouse Literacy Project set up shop at the event to keep reading alive during the summer break, distributing free books for disadvantaged families. Some of the books available included “Gork the Teenage Dragon,” “The Titan’s Curse,” and “There’s a Boy in the Girl’s Bathroom.” This was their first appearance at a live event since a 2020 gathering at Royal Baptist Church.
Hannah Parker and a group of teen counselors from the Greensville-Emporia 4-H also attended the event to promote the upcoming 4-H Summer Camp which starts June 20 in Wakefield.
“We’re literally across the street, and we said, we’re gonna come over and meet some kids...see if we can recruit some kids and have some fun,” said Parker. “We saw it posted on Facebook...and so we already had our team training scheduled for today. And so we said, ‘hey, we’ll have some fun at the end of the training, come on over here and get some ice cream.”
