Since 1976, the Greensville/Emporia Department of Social Services and the Independent-Messenger have joined forces to bring a little happiness to children who may not have otherwise had a present to wake up to on Christmas morning.
The Christmas Happiness Fund was first conceived by Judy English of the Greensville/Emporia DSS and then-Independent-Messenger editor Keith Mitchell. That first year, citizens and local businesses chipped in $3,344.93 to buy Christmas presents for roughly 300 local children.
The I-M, and Greensville Emporia DSS called on citizens, civic organizations, businesses and others for donations to fund the campaign. For the 47th consecutive year the community came through.
Final distribution of the toys took place a few days before Christmas. The day before the distribution, several volunteers unloaded and arranged the toys by age groups.
“It’s a good time watching the joy on everybody’s face when they come in to receive their gifts for their children and it gives the opportunity for every child to have something to open up on Christmas morning,” said long-time Christmas Happiness volunteer Debbie Drummond.
According to Drummond, there is a designated amount that can be spent on each child depending on the amount of donations that have been collected up to that point. Gifts were separated according to age bracket, with toys for children aged under one year, 1-2, 3-5, 6-9, 10-12, 13-15, and 16-18.
Included amongst the toys were ESPN-branded footballs, basketballs, and soccer balls, as well as Nerf guns, stunt drones and Baby Einstein sets.
Here are the latest donations to the 2022 Christmas Happiness Fund:
* $100 from Sara Rutherford in honor of Judy English;
* $200 from Janey Bush
* $150 from Juanita Russell in memory of Ruth Brown and Marquitta Russell
* $100 from Ann and Bobby Wrenn;
* $50 from the St.John Lutheran Ladies League;
* $15 from anonymous;
* $100 from Jane H.Prince in memory of John S. Prince.
