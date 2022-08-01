It may seem like school just let out for the summer. But believe us, we’re already less than a month away from the next school year, despite what the thermometer might tell you.
No matter how old you are, whether you’re a teacher, parent, or student, it’s never too early to prepare for back-to-school. That’s why towns and organizations across Southside Virginia are holding several back-to-school events across the month of August to make sure children are prepared with the right supplies when the first day of school inevitably comes.
The town of Jarratt is holding its back-to-school program on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Johns Manville Clubhouse. All children who attend with their parent/guardian will receive free backpacks. There will also be plenty of food and free activities at the site.
For more information on this event contact Jarratt Town Council President Annie Peavy at (434) 535-8915.
On Saturday, Aug. 20, the TopHand Foundation and the REACH Initiative will sponsor a back-to-school supply and lunch giveaway at the TopHand building on West Atlantic Street. There will also be a cooking demonstration by Tia Powell from Emporia’s Community Health Action Team (CHAT). The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information on this event, contact Melinda Terry at (434) 594-5226.
That same day, the Greensville County Public School District will host its own Back to School Bash at Veterans Memorial Park, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families and students can pick up free school supplies and backpacks in a carnival atmosphere, one last summer party before school kicks off.
Food trucks will be on hand, as well as a disc jockey, face painting, and a car and motorcycle show.
GCPS is still accepting vendors for the event, at a fee of $40. For more information, contact Kathleen Crowder at (434) 594-8318.
Finally, on Friday, Aug. 26, Jakafi Behavioral Care Center is hosting its own back-to-school event, also at Veterans Memorial Park. The event, which takes place from noon to 4 p.m., promises free school supplies, free food, free activities, and free music, and is free to the public. For more information on this event, contact Kiara Wood at (434) 378-5487.
