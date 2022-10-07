What’s the Citizens Police Academy? Well, it’s not a sequel to the Steve Guttenberg film — it’s a way for the citizens of Emporia and Greensville County to connect meaningfully to their local police department.
The Citizens Police Academy is a series of free classes for local residents interested in working with or learning more about the local police. These classes provide instruction in topics such as forensic, dispatching, court procedures, interrogation, and crime scene processing.
“If you haven’t had the opportunity to go through our Citizens Police Academy, you’re really missing something,” said Police Chief Ricky Pinksaw. “You get to see a lot of different aspects of policing…and these are some really exciting topics.”
Classes are absolutely free and are held each Thursday (except for the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas), beginning Oct. 27 and lasting until Jan. 19.
The deadline for application is Friday, Oct. 14. Application forms are available online at the City of Emporia’s webpage www.ci.emporia.va.us.
.To participate, all applicants must either live, work, or at least worship in the City of Emporia or Greensville County and must be at least 15 years old. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent. Applicants must present proper identification and must not have any felony convictions on their record.
For more information, contact Lt. Troy Hawkins at (434) 829-6555 or (434) 634-7320.
