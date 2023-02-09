Emporia’s TopHand Foundation held its annual steak dinner fundraiser this Saturday night at Golden Leaf Commons, as the organization celebrated a year of success both on and off the playing field.
This is one of TopHand’s two major fundraising events each year, with the other being the annual TopHand golf tournament held during the summer at Emporia Country Club.
“It’s an amazing fundraiser for us, and we cannot thank the community enough,” said TopHand’s Rustin Jessee.
During the event, a slideshow of TopHand’s sports and community accomplishments over the past 12 months was displayed on the three projector screens in the Golden Leaf Commons event hall, and there were plenty of accomplishments to go around for all of the sports.
Special attention was paid to TopHand’s softball program, the Storm, as softball team coordinator Sean Wade stepped up to the podium and saluted the various coaches and players for their hard work and success throughout the season.
“Fundraisers like this and the donations you make help these young ladies...achieve their goals and dreams,” said Wade while addressing the crowd.
It was a stellar year for TopHand softball in terms of getting players noticed and recruited by colleges. A total of eight players have already signed commitments to play college softball, while several others others have already received offers to play college softball but have not decided where to go yet.
Two players -- Jammie Wrenn and Victoria Powell -- received commemmorative plaques for being the first players to make it through every single year of the TopHand softball program, from 8u to the 18u Showcase level. Jammie Wrenn has already committed to play college softball at Meredith College in Raleigh, N.C.
“Thank you for everything you’ve done for the team...even the small things like making practice optional on Monday,” joked Wrenn while accepting her plaque.
Also highlighted were TopHand’s baseball, gymnastics, and cheer programs. The success of the gymnastics program is especially notable, as it was on the brink of shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic after bleeding membership. Only recently has the program returned to its pre-pandemic standing.
As if that wasn’t enough adversity to overcome, gymnastics coordinator Teri DeLuca also suffered three small heart attacks over the past two years, according to Jessee.
TopHand’s baseball team, the Reds, also experienced growth over the past 12 months, expanding to form its first-ever 8u (age eight and under) team for the 2022 season. The highlight of the 12u Reds’ 2022 season came during July, when they took their annual trip to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. for the All-Star Village tournament.
The 12u Reds would finish in the top eight of the 60-team tournament, and were the only non-California team to reach the quarterfinals. More impressively, they hit the second-most home runs of any team in the tournament despite not reaching the semifinals.
Overall, the baseball and softball teams combined to win an impressive four national championship tournaments and five runner-up finishes in 2022. Even more impressive was the NeverQuit fitness and competitive powerlifting programs, led by Jeff Richardson. Over the past twelve months, the NeverQuit lifters won a total of eight championships, including two team championships.
“That’s an amazing feat for us, to be able to put two teams who stepped out of their comfort zone to go through a powerlifting contest and bring home first place,” said Richardson.
Events like this and the summer golf tournament are what give TopHand the money to keep its doors open and to send its baseball and softball teams up and down the East Coast for tournaments. The Cooperstown trip was particularly expensive, with TopHand sending 12 players plus three coaches at a rate of $1,300 each.
For the steak dinner, that money largely comes from attendees purchasing reverse raffle tickets for a chance to win the $8,000 grand prize. A silent auction was also held, with prizes including a hunting rifle, a hedge trimmer, and a cooler fully-stocked with liquor.
TopHand enlisted the services of local stand-up comic Jeff Cooper for this event. For each reverse raffle ticket that lost, Cooper usually had a pun in reserve for the name on the ticket.
In the end, the winner of the reverse raffle was Brittany Edwards.
