The Elnora Jarrell Worship Center pastors and members partnered with Pastor Ronnie Franklin and the Samaritan House to provide hot meals to the community on the morning of Thanksgiving.
Several members from EJWC served meals inside the Samaritan Kitchen while other members served meals to individuals passing by. Over 100 meals were served or distributed.
The parishioners shared how great it felt to be able to give back to the community and meet the needs of those who had no place to get a hot meal. Pastor Valley Woodley, and others transported meals to several housing complexes to give to the elderly. The EJWC culinary staff and volunteers stated that they are excited and enjoyed this wonderful opportunity.
EJWC hopes to partner with other organizations to make this annual event even greater. If you wish to partner with EJWC for this annual event or other events, please call 434-336-9990.
