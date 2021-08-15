Golf balls will be sailing off the tee and rolling on the greens on Friday, Aug. 20, at the Emporia Country Club. The 1 p.m. shotgun start marks the beginning of the eighth annual TopHand Foundation Golf Tournament.
The Captain’s Choice format is $260 for a 4-person team or $65 per individual. Lunch is provided to the players. The registration fee covers the green and cart fees. Four mulligans and a goody bag are included in the registration package.
TopHand is also seeking hole sponsors. For $50, your company name will be displayed on the course. The money raised benefits TopHand Foundation programs.
TopHand Foundation is known for its youth baseball and softball programs. Still, there is more the growing organization has to offer. Gymnastics is a part of the athletic regimen for youth. The community outreach portion of TopHand serves children in need. More than 400 youth participate in the TopHand program.
Download registration forms electronically at tophandfoundation.org, or pick one up at TopHand at 206 W. Atlantic Ave., in Emporia.
Make all checks payable to TopHand Foundation.
For more TopHand Foundation Golf Tournament information, call Rustin at 757-537-8480 or TopHand at 434-634-4303.
