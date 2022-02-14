Emporia’s own TopHand Foundation, held its annual steak dinner fundraiser recently at Golden Leaf Commons. All proceeds from the event went toward the TopHand Foundation’s programs.
Funds were raised through a number of channels, including a “reverse raffle” in which each ticket cost $50. In a traditional raffle, a single winning ticket is drawn the lot of tickets of sold. In a reverse raffle, all 300 tickets were drawn until the final ticket, the holder of which won the grand prize of $6,000. Others received minor prizes of $100.
TopHand also held a silent auction, selling off items such as oil paintings and a leaf blower.
Throughout the night, coaches and administrators from TopHand discussed the foundation’s various sports and community programs and how the organization has progressed through the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of particular note is the softball program run by coordinator Jeff Wade, which runs teams at the 8u, 10u, 12u, 14u, 16u, and 18u levels. Since the softball program began in 2014, the teams have won a combined 95 championships and sent 38 players to college.
Teri Deluca, who runs TopHand’s gymnastics program, had another appointment and could not attend the event. However, Jessee chronicled Deluca’s struggles to keep it alive through the pandemic.
“We went from 175 participants to 63,” said Jessee. “Most of the time that will demolish a program. [Deluca] took a generous pay cut. She volunteered hours in our building to help provide camps.”
Today, although the pandemic is still impacting indoor sports, the gymnastics program has rebounded to 102 participants and will hold its first meet in over two years this June.
Anyone can donate to the TopHand Foundation at any time by visiting their website at tophandfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.