It’s good to be back.
That was the general vibe shared by the small business folk and Chamber members who crowded the tiny old former Emporia Train Depot building, now home to the Emporia/Greensville Chamber of Commerce, which hosted its holiday business after-hours party for the first time since 2019.
“2019 was the last one because of COVID, so we’re excited,” said EGCC Executive Director Nancy Rose. “We’re excited about the turnout tonight.”
Once a year, local business owners, both new and old, get a chance to network with each other in the festive holiday atmosphere and with the occasional rumble of the passing freight trains. For years, that was the case, until the pandemic reared its ugly head and shut the event down for both 2020 and 2021.
It is likely that the event would have returned last year were it not for the sudden outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
“It’s great to get together with people. This is always something to look forward to because there’s so much fellowship here,” said Emporia resident Bobby Wrenn, who attends the event every year it’s held. “This is a great town, great city. And this is a great place to come.”
This year, the crowds returned, representing local businesses such as Jensen Mechanical, Benchmark Community Bank, and the Robinson Law Firm, among others.
The head of the law firm, W. Will Robinson III, also serves as the president of the Chamber board. On Thursday night, he not only attended the function, but he tended bar, serving drinks both soft and hard.
On hand to provide music was Michael Redman from Jarratt, who has played saxophone for this event for several years, and has played local events around this area both solo and with several bands for decades.
“I know a lot of these people. I grew up with a lot of these people,” said Redman. “In fact, some of them were my students when I was here at Brunswick Academy. They’re good people.”
