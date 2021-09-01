Greensville County Clerk of Court Linda Edwards received a letter from the Virginia Supreme Court praising Edwards and her staff for their efficiency. The letter covers the audit from Jan. 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021.
“The Code of Virginia places many duties and responsibilities on the circuit court clerk’s office,” Virginia Supreme Court Financial Analyst Tammie Barbee said in the letter. “At a time when accounting procedures have become increasingly complex, with new fees and assessments being added, rising caseloads, and budgetary constraints, you and your staff have risen to the challenge and demands and were able to receive a report detailing no material deficiencies to your Court’s operation. We congratulate you and your staff on this accomplishment.”
In June, the Commonwealth of Virginia Auditor of Public Accounts, Staci Henshaw, sent a letter to Edwards detailing an audit of cash receipts and disbursements of the Clerk of Court’s office.
Henshaw said no matters involving internal control and critical operation issues were found that needed to be brought to management’s attention.
The objective of the report was to test the accuracy of financial transactions recorded on the Court’s management system, evaluate the internal controls and test the compliance with state laws and regulations.
Edwards won her election as Greensville County Clerk of Court in November 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.