Anyone who routinely drives through Southside Virginia knows that roadside trash is an ever-present nuisance in the community, reducing property values raising the ire of local residents. Finally, the City of Emporia is doing something about it.
On Saturday, April 30, Emporia is hosting a “Community Cleanup” event to clear litter across the county, beginning at 7:00 a.m. in the parking lot of the Roses Express store on Main Street. Residents are encouraged to volunteer. Supplies, such as bags and hand sanitizing wipes, will be provided.
The organizer for the event, Deborah Gillus, has run similar litter cleanups before, including one last August in the Jones Mill Road neighborhood which cleared 154 pounds of litter.
For more information, contact Gillus at (434) 634-4500.
