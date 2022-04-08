RICHMOND — The Library of Virginia announced that the Circuit Court Records Preservation (CCRP) program has awarded Greensville County Circuit Court Clerk Linda B. Edwards a grant in the amount of $35,558.50 for local records preservation. The funds will be used to preserve Circuit Court Book 1816- 1826; Land Book 1840-1844; Land Book 1850-1855; Land Book 1856-1860; Land Book 1897-1899; Order Book I-A; Order Book No. 4, 1806-1810; Will Book No. 1, 1781-1806, stored in her office.
They will also be digitized so that they can be made available to the public through the Clerk’s online records management system. The Greensville County Circuit Court has also received a total of $108,703.71 from the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act. That amount allowed her to be able to digitize and make available to the public all the Deeds, Wills and Plats.
“We’re very excited,” Edwards said. “These records are the history of our county,” We have an obligation to make sure that they are available for future generations.”
Since 1990, the CCRP has awarded over 1,100 grants totaling more than $25,000,000. This year, the program awarded $4.7 million to 101 localities to assist the clerks’ offices with their preservation efforts.
The CCRP is a collaborative program between the Library of Virginia and the Virginia Court Clerks Association (VCCA). Funded through a $3.50 portion of the clerk’s recordation fee, the CCRP provides resources to help preserve and make accessible permanent circuit court records stored in the 120 circuit courts and at the Library of Virginia.
