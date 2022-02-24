Seen by over 90 million people worldwide, international sensation THE TEN Tenors return stateside – bringing their soaring, roof-raising vocals to the Emporia-Greensville Performing Arts Center in Emporia, Virginia on March 5 as part of their highly-anticipated “Love Is In The Air” tour.
In this first show of the Meherrin River Arts Council’s 2022 Season audiences will enjoy favorite love songs when these ten talented Aussies apply their incredible 10-part Tenor harmonies to songs like “Somebody to Love,” “I’ve Had the Time of My Life,” “Unchained Melody” and many more. The tenors’ big sound is perfect for the big songs in this concert that celebrates one of the greatest feelings to be behold – being in love.
“Love Is in the Air” is the latest show from THE TEN Tenors, which made its debut in Adelaide, Australia in May of 2019. The show embraces love in all its forms and includes some of the most popular feel-good love songs and wedding first dance songs of all time. Producer and Manager D-J Wendt states, “The idea for this show was sparked by a conversation I had with long-time Tenor Paul Gelsumini about Paul’s upcoming wedding. Paul was planning to use ‘Perfect’ for the first dance with the hope that his fellow Tenors would join in, serenading him and his new wife Jessica.” Wendt continues, “The next day I phoned Stephen Baker, our Record Producer and Musical Director, with the notion of an album and show dedicated to wedding first dance songs.” He concludes, “The rest is history and here we are!”
With “Love Is in the Air,” the Tenors hope to bring joy and hope to audiences –offering a chance to reminisce and, as always, enjoy a few laughs. The Tenors on the current tour are Cameron Barclay, Daniel Belle, Michael Edwards, Nigel Huckle, Adrian Li Donni, Sebastian Maclaine, Jared Newall, Boyd Owen, Riley Sutton and Grady Switherbank.
The many highlights on the program include popular romantic tunes, from pop songs with a twist to classic love songs, and even a few of the most famous and touching love arias in existence. For anyone with a soft spot for a tender tune, this is an experience not to be missed.
Critics have simply been raving about. The TEN Tenors and this incredible show.
“The Ten Tenors are truly exceptional when performing at full strength of 10!”
– Variety
“The cluster of high voices generates pure electricity.”
– Los Angeles Times
“If you thought the sound of three tenors was impressive, just wait until you hear The Ten Tenors.”
– The New York Times
The 2022 MRAC Concert Series also includes performances by The Drifters, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters, and The Platters, April 9; and The Lettermen, May 14.
Meherrin River Arts Council series and individual performance tickets can now be purchased online at MRAC-Arts.com. There you can select your seats in real time and place an order with great ease.
Tickets may also be purchased by calling the MRAC Box Office at 434-634-6001.
