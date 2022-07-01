The Emporia Farmers Market Open House Business After Hours may not have gone quite according to plan, but dozens of people still found their way to the event for an evening of socializing.
In past years, the open house -- a joint venture between the City of Emporia and the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce -- has served as both a networking event for local businesses and a way to promote the local farmers market. Under normal circumstances, it would be held at the market itself, which is located on Main Street. The decision was not made until half an hour before the event was set to begin.
However, on Wednesday night, due to threats of a thunderstorm approaching the area, the event was hastily relocated to the Emergency Services building on West Atlantic St.
“At 4:30, we found out that a terrible line of storms was coming down 95, and we started grabbing everything,” said Nancy Rose of the EGCC. “It was hard because...we had everything set up and ready to go, and it was, ‘grab everything and run and get over here.’”
Still, the atmosphere was no less festive, thanks in part to Originals by Randi, who provided the catering for the event -- which included flavored peach lemonade from Arby’s.
The Emporia Farmers Market, which originally opened its doors in 2010, began its 2022 season in April, and currently features a wide range of fresh goods from fruits and vegetables to breads, eggs, and jellies. There is no set schedule for opening each day, as each vendor picks and chooses when to come mostly based on when they have product to sell.
“The farmers market is free to the farmers to come and participate,” said farmers market manager and City of Emporia Economic Development Commissioner Beverley Hawthorne. “They just have to fill out an application so that we make sure they are selling the proper things.”
For residents 60 and over, there is also a coupon system as part of a “senior nutritional program”. Qualifying customers just have to fill out a form to receive coupons to shop at the farmers market. The coupon system is also income-limited.
