We Got Your Back Mentorship and the Emporia- Greenville Community presents a Fathers’ and Sons’ Empowerment from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 16 at the Greensville County Rescue Squad building on Main St. in Emporia.
We are reaching out to all our fathers in the community to please bring your sons. It doesn’t matter about the age we as men get to speak into our sons lives. This is a perfect opportunity to restore, rebuild, empower, enhance and strengthen our father and son relationships. As a father of a 16 year young man I don’t know about you guys but it is hard to raise a teenager in this day and time but we can’t stop fighting to save our young males.
We can’t allow the streets to continue to take our sons. We have to do better as a community. It is time to stop playing the blame game in come together as a whole with one common goal — to save and Empower our youth to lead the next generation.
This is an Emporia-Greenville event. Everyone is welcome. Door prizes, food and gifts are included at the event. Everything is free, an we hope to see you there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.