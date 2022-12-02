Greensville Emporia Department of Social Services Family Specialist Cina Minor is searching for resource parents to house foster children in the community.
Last week, Minor told the Emporia Rotary Club members that the local DSS has approximately 25 foster children in their care. Only four are housed locally. The lack of resource parents in the community presents hardships for the foster children.
“A lot of the children that come into our care have to be relocated to other localities due to the fact we don’t have our own resource parents in our community,” Minor said. “We have children that are already in school here that have formed relationships, or are involved in extracurricular activities. When they come into foster care we are not able to keep them in their same home. We have to reach out to child placement agencies, which cause the children to go to other localities. It means a change in schools, some broken bonds and broken ties with friends and resources here.”
Foster children enter the program in a variety of circumstances. Some are fostered from birth and are never placed in the home of the birthing parent. Others enter foster care at different stages. The age range of foster children is from birth to 17.
Often, a baby is placed into foster care while a mother is working to resolve negative issues. The child is removed from the home, but Minor attempts to arrange a schedule for the mother to have visitation a minimum of once a week—sometimes more.
“If it’s workable and we are working with her, the lack of resource parents in our community presents a problem,” Minor said. “Imagine giving birth to a baby and the child is removed and sent off to a foster home in another locality due to the lack of resource families here. It brings a burden in trying to get visitations and things of that nature.”
Foster care for children comes about due to a variety of circumstances. The initial goal is reunification for the child with the family. The case’s severity determines the child’s final outcome of foster care.
Applications to become a resource family are available at the Greensville Emporia Department of Social Services, 1781 Greensville County Government Circle in the Greensville County Government complex. Minor seeks to recruit many resource parents to allow local foster children to stay in the community where the ties and bonds are already in place.
