Stephen Wells’ typical day job is as a culinary arts teacher at Greensville County High School. But this past Monday night, he found himself on a different mission — a mission from God.
At Monday night’s meeting of the Greensville County School Board, Wells pitched the idea of bring the Bible-based educational program LifeWise Academy to the area as soon as possible.
Wells described his motivation for trying to bring LifeWise to Greensville County as a personal one.
“I’ve been in this community since I was born. I graduated from this high school,” said Wells. “I went to school here, and I grew up in neighborhoods where most of my friends didn’t finish this school, and my best friend went to jail for his senior year.”
“Growing up, I wished I could go back and help. I wished I could help people where it’s needed.”
A five-person “steering committee” has already been formed (including Mr. Wells) which will work on coordinating with school officials and proposing a workable plan to launch a LifeWise Academy in Greensville County.
LifeWise describes itself as a “released-time religious institution”, meaning that students are granted permission to be released from regular school hours to be transported to off-site religious classes. This is done in accordance with the Supreme Court ruling of McCollum v. Board of Education in 1948, which ruled that religious classes held on public school property were unconstitutional.
However, released-time religious instruction was ruled constitutional in a separate Supreme Court ruling — Zorach vs. Clausen in 1952.
Wells insists that LifeWise will work GCPS as a partner, emphasizing that it would not cost the school district any of its own money, would not take place on school property, and would obtain permission from parents before engaging with their children. In addition, according to Wells, LifeWise would front all of the costs of transportation.
“The parents will put their kid in and take their kid out whenever they want to,” said Wells.
The organization started out in the town of Van Wert, Ohio in 2019 as a project of the Stand for Truth ministry, and other LifeWise released-time religious programs sprouted throughout the state of Ohio over the coming years. According to the organization’s website, LifeWise has now reached over 60 school districts across the United States and has expanded into Indiana and Pennsylvania.
However, there are no branches of LifeWise Academy in Virginia, and aside from Greensville, no real petitions have been made to bring one to Virginia yet.
“If we adopt this, it would be the first one in Virginia,” said Wells. “It would be a pilot program where other people would see what we’re doing.”
The road to bringing a LifeWise branch to a school district is described as a 10-step process, which includes a $500 “launch fee” to help defray the cost of materials. Greensville has already rocketed past the first stage of gathering signatures — as of Wednesday, 107 supporters have voiced their interest, more than doubling the 50 required to form a steering committee.
