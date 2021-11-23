The Riparian Woman’s Club recently presented baskets of Keurig Coffee Makers along with coffee, hot chocolate and apple cider packets to Greensville Elementary, Belfield Elementary, Edward Wyatt Middle and Greensville High School. The gifts were in appreciation for their dedication to education.
