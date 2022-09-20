Victoria Chuah is excited and ready to launch her whirlwind year as Miss Virginia 2022. She says, “I’m honored to represent Virginia and am so excited for everything that’s in store for the coming year.”
The Ashburn, Virginia, native captured the crown in Roanoke’s Berglund Center on June 25 as Miss Arlington. She won a total of $22,500 in cash scholarships (a $500 preliminary award in the Onstage Question/Social Impact Competition, $2,000 as the overall social impact winner, and $20,000 for winning the Miss Virginia title.)
Victoria is an accomplished ballerina. She began taking dance lessons at the tender age of 18 and a half months and performed a classical ballet en pointe to music from “Swan Lake” in the talent competition.
She recently earned her Master’s Degree of Science in Computer Science from the University of Pittsburgh, graduating Summa Cum Laude in four years. She has recently been featured on the Morgan Stanley billboard in Times Square as is one of their incoming software engineers.
As Miss Virginia, she’ll promote her social impact initiative, 4A: Awareness & Advocacy for Adults with Autism, which is inspired by her 19-year-old autistic brother, Luke. Victoria advocates this need through the national Home+Life+Community -Organization for adults on the autism spectrum that provides services and long-term support plans for them to thrive.
“The older my brother gets, the more I see a need for programs for other adults who are living on the spectrum like him.”
Victoria is also the new spokesperson for the Virginia Adult Beverage Control Authority (VA ABC). She’ll promote healthy choices and substance abuse prevention to students in Virginia’s elementary schools as part of VA’s ABC Miss Virginia School Tour program. She’ll also make personal appearances to promote local businesses and non-profits, as well as serving as the keynote speaker at various statewide events by participating in fundraising activities and conferences.
Her advocacy within these diverse arenas offers schools the opportunity to target the programs that best meet the needs of their students.
In December, Victoria will represent Virginia in the Miss America Competition at the Mohegan Sun Resort In Connecticut.
If you would like to schedule Miss Virginia for an appearance, please email: Emily@missva.org.
