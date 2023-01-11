The City of Emporia Public Utilities Department began flushing hydrants on Monday, and will continue to do so through Friday, Jan. 20. Times may vary each day.
During period of flushing, if you experience any discoloration of water, we encourage you to open exterior faucet and let water run until it clears. This allows any discolored water to exit your house plumbing.
If there are any questions or concerns, please notify the Public Utilities Department at 434-634-4500.
