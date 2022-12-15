The raucous, hometown experience at Greensville County Eagles home games won’t change after New Year’s Day 2023, but the methods of getting into them will change drastically.
Effective Jan. 1, Greensville County High School is making electronic ticketing the only way to enter home games. All ticket sales will be done through GoFan, a site which specializes in providing e-ticketing services for high school athletic programs.
This means that after New Year’s Day, attendees can no longer walk up to the gate and pay for admittance to Greensville County home sporting events.
Tickets must be purchased and acquired online in advance.
The high school has started advising parents and fans of this change starting with this month’s games, placing posters throughout the school as well as announcing the change through the public address system in-between basketball games.
