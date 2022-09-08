As the calendar flips a page from August to September, the focus of Emporia-Greensville shifts to the upcoming Virginia Peanut Festival. It’s approaching quickly, and there is plenty to do before the event-filled Saturday, Sept. 24, that wraps up the Virginia Peanut Festival.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Virginia Peanut Festival Pageant gets underway at 1 p.m. at Greensville Elementary School. The Virginia Peanut Festival Pageant is followed by a nearly two-week lull before the event heats up for three days of activity.
On Thursday, Sept. 22, the carnival rolls into town, and the Kickoff-Kookoff returns to the Emporia Farmers Market. The Virginia Peanut is center stage at the Kickoff-Kookoff. How many ways can you prepare a dish using a peanut? It’s unlikely that particular question will be answered between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. during the Kook-Off Kick-Off at the Emporia Farmers Market. However, there is a good chance those attending the event will discover a few dishes they have never heard of.
“It is held each year at the start of the Virginia Peanut Festival on Thursday evening and is the official opening of the Virginia Peanut Festival weekend, Executive Director of the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce Nancy Rose said. It is always held at the Emporia Farmers Market in the center of everything happening.”
Prizes will be awarded in several categories for the peanut-based dishes. The judging is done by those purchasing the tasting kits.
The Emporia Farmers Market will be full of contestants and others putting their taste buds to work in an ever-so-important role of choosing the top dishes and recognizing those preparing the peanut-based treats.
Just a stone’s throw across the street will find plenty of children kicking off the Virginia Peanut Festival, getting their hands on treats that have nothing to do with the peanut.
Ahh yes. Funnel cakes and cotton candy are always a big hit at the carnival, which gets underway at 6 p.m. The Ferris wheel and other carnival rides will keep the youth entertained.
A carnival may not be to your liking. Yet, chances are you will find something that piques your interest during the Virginia Peanut Festival.
On Friday, Sept. 23, DJ Andy Lucy will get the music started with various music from 6:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m. From 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m., The Castaways bring live music to Veterans Memorial Park, playing Beach, Soul, and a little Rock and Roll music to entertain the audience.
Of course, Saturday, Sept. 24, is the feature day of the 60th Virginia Peanut Festival. There is a parade, live music, a classic car show, and much more family entertainment choices throughout the day and evening.
More on Saturday, Sept. 24, to come in the Independent-Messenger, but the activities are plentiful before the final Saturday during the 60th Virginia Peanut Festival.
