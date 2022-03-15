Kathe Ware, administrator and vice president of Nursing at Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center recently spoke to the Riparian Woman’s Club.
Ware informed the club on new equipment and enhanced services now available in the hospital, as well as access to specialty services within the Bon Secours ministry.
Bon Secours is happy to be a part of Emporia-Greensville and looks forward to an enduring partnership with the area to continue to bring services to the community.
Ware served in the military and was a professional paramedic/firefighter prior to becoming a nurse. It was teamwork and service of people in both professions that led her to go into nursing, and ultimately leadership.
