-

City of Emporia Finance Director Alicia Hargrove speaks at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

 William Pitts/Independent-Messenger

It’s that time of year again — budget season, when localities across the commonwealth of Virginia scramble to put together a workable budget for the next fiscal year. The City of Emporia is no exception, and at this Tuesday’s city council meeting, City Manager William Johnson and Finance Director Alicia Hargrove presented the first proposed city budget for fiscal year 2024.

“We face some financial uncertainties that are still the result of COVID,” said Johnson. “However, the financial future is beginning to look better with Rosie’s opening later this year, and a few other economic development projects.”

Recommended for you