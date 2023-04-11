It’s that time of year again — budget season, when localities across the commonwealth of Virginia scramble to put together a workable budget for the next fiscal year. The City of Emporia is no exception, and at this Tuesday’s city council meeting, City Manager William Johnson and Finance Director Alicia Hargrove presented the first proposed city budget for fiscal year 2024.
“We face some financial uncertainties that are still the result of COVID,” said Johnson. “However, the financial future is beginning to look better with Rosie’s opening later this year, and a few other economic development projects.”
In all, total expenditures for the general fund in the first budget proposal add up to $31,565,120, while the utility fund comes out to $11,592,597.
A key component of the city budget for fiscal year 2024 is finding out how the city and Greensville County will work together to fund the Greensville County Public School district, an issue which has caused both sides to come to loggerheads as of late. Thursday's proposed budget was put together under the assumption that both Emporia and Greensville County would fund the school district equally per student.
This means that the city would pay $4,296,931.33 out of what is projected to be the total projected local contribution of $16,012,609, as the city of Emporia is projected to contribute a much smaller proportion of the students to GCPS than the rest of the county next year.
The City of Emporia is not requesting any new vehicle purchases or any increases in taxes. However, it does anticipate significant increases in revenue over last year from the sales tax, business license tax, meals and lodging tax, and sanitation fees.
Most of the expenditures in the general fund are earmarked for improvement projects, with more than $4,000,000 put aside for renovating city hall, and another $158,000 put toward the lease of a new Ford bucket truck.
Also among the expenditures in the general fund is a 5% pay increase and 23.8% health insurance increase for all city employees. In total, this will amount to $388,488.
For the next fiscal year, Emporia residents will also have to endure a fairly steep increase in water and sewer rates for the city to help balance the utility fund budget. The minimum monthly bill for Emporia water and sewer customers will increase by 5% for water ($1.18) and 7.5% for sewer ($1.84).
This will help offset costs from, among other things, upgrading water and sewer lines across the city. West End Boulevard will require both a water line and sewer main replacement which will amount to over $3,200,000.
A public hearing on the city budget is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, and it is hoped that a final budget for FY2024 will be officially adopted by Tuesday, May 16. Work sessions will be held as needed throughout the month of April.
However, given the pace of discussions so far, District 3 representative James C. Saunders admitted that mid-May might not be a realistic target.
“We will dive into this, as it’s going to take a bit of time,” said Saunders. “I think personally…adopting by the middle of May is mighty aggressive.”
