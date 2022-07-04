After the success of Washington Park’s Law Enforcement and Youth Day on June 18, there will be a very similar summer fun event for the children and families of Emporia and Greensville County just a month later.
On Saturday, July 16, the Community Youth Center will host a community cookout event at its location at 800 Halifax St. in Emporia. This event was the brainchild of Jerry Tyler, a longtime Emporia native who gathered many friends of his to plan the cookout.
“They just want to give back to the community,” said community leader Thelma Atkins-Riley. “They’re gonna have all kinds of goodies and…they’re gonna have food and everything is going to be free for the kids.”
As this is a family event, there will be no alcohol given out or allowed on the site. However, there will be free “Stop the Gun Violence” T-shirts handed out.
A special guest will also be on hand to provide live music for the event — Stephen “DJ Trans” Transue of Emporia’s 99.5 WYTT-FM.
The community cookout lasts from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
