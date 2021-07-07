Local health and emergency officials in rural communities across the U.S. worked overtime throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of these communities were forced to operate testing events and vaccination clinics with far fewer resources than those in larger health districts.
Emporia Emergency Services Coordinator Mike Rae knows this struggle. He was fighting it before the pandemic began, and will continue to fight it long after COVID-19 is old news. But now, as smaller, rural communities find themselves stuck in dangerously low territory for COVID vaccinations, Rae and others are looking for answers as to why vaccine figures have ground to a halt.
“I’m proud of the community,” Rae said, “and I’m proud of the work that the County and the City have done to stay in line with the Crater Health District, knowing that we did most of it without full support from the Virginia Department of Health. So we’re not in the best shape in the world, but we’ve fallen right in line with CHD and with rural areas across the nation.”
Part of the challenge for Rae and for health officials across the nation has been educating individuals in communities who historically have not been willing or able to receive medical care like vaccines. Rae said he would continue looking for ways to connect and communicate with underserved populations in the Emporia-Greensville area to help educate them about the importance of getting vaccinated.
“We’re open for suggestions,” Rae said. “If somebody in the community calls me and says ‘Hey, I have an idea for how we can get this group of people educated and vaccinated’, then we’re all ears. We’d make our best efforts to resource it, run it, whatever. If it seems logical and reasonable, we’re willing to go for that.”
As Rae noted, Emporia-Greensville is keeping pace with other small, rural communities for vaccination rates, but is far behind the higher national averages.
As of Wednesday, 40.6% of the adult population in Emporia-Greensville had been fully vaccinated, with 47.7% having received at least one dose of the vaccine. Virginia as a whole reported 61.7% of the adult population had been fully vaccinated, with 71% having received at least one dose. Rae spoke to the Emporia Rotary Club Tuesday. He provided a comprehensive timeline of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a thank you to those in the community who have helped the vaccination effort thus far.
“The title ‘hero’ has been given to many different people and groups throughout this pandemic,” Rae said. “In my opinion, the real heroes have been the local volunteers for their continuous efforts and the citizens for remaining resilient and surviving.”
Emporia’s Department of Emergency Services finally celebrated the completion of their new drive-thru emergency facility on West Atlantic Street. Along with Rae’s new office, the facility is equipped with three drive-thru bays that can be used to distribute supplies, or vaccinations in the case of any future local clinics. Rae said the facility could be used as an ad hoc shelter for 24 to 48 hours in the case of outages or property damage following a hurricane or winter storm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.