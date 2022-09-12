The Greensville County Board of Supervisors voted to make a small, but very important change regarding how vehicle license fees are enforced.
The section of the Greensville County Code of Ordinances regarding vehicle license fees has been amended so that license fees are applied to the same year in which they are paid and not the following year. The change was unanimously approved and went into effect immediately.
In effect, the amendment changed only one sentence in subparagraph A of Section 14-24 of the Code of Ordinances, which now reads, “The license tax paid on or before December 5 of each year shall apply to the license year beginning the first day of January of that year.”
Previously, it read, “The license tax paid on or before December 5 of each year shall apply to the license year beginning the first day of January following the payment date.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioner of the Revenue Martha Swenson and Treasurer Pamela Lifsey argued on behalf of this change, citing numerous inconveniences caused by the ordinance as it stood at the time.
“The reading of the ordinance as it is now has caused many corrections and supplements which has increased our workload to the extent that we cannot keep up with the assessment of personal property because of the changes we receive from DMV,” said Swenson. “In many cases, the taxpayer does not notify us when they dispose of a vehicle, causing a correction, or does not notify us when they purchase a vehicle, causing need for a supplement.”
“We have to explain to them what this is all about, and they don’t understand because it’s a hard thing to understand. You’re paying on Dec. 5 for a car that you’re going to have after Jan. 1 of the next year. That is hard to understand and explain to them.”
Earlier this year, the county Board of Supervisors voted to waive the $25 vehicle license fee for the current tax year to relieve some of the financial stress from the citizens of Greensville County. This was made official during a budget work session in mid-April. This change will come into effect for future years if the license fee is reinstated.
“We thought this would be the best year to address this because it has caused so many problems,” said Lifsey. “And since we’re not charging a fee this year, then next year the fee you pay will be your ’23 fee as well as your ’23 taxes.”
