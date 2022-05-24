The national blood supply remains at dangerously low levels. However, local residents are certainly doing their part in restocking some of that shortage. On Wednesday, 74 people signed up to give blood to the American Red Cross for the blood drive at the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville.
“I don’t think it has been getting any better nationally, but we’ve exceeded our goal here every time this year by at least eight pints,” Emporia Blood Drive Coordinator Donnie Clements said. “We average 15 to 25 no-shows, but we take walk-ins to replace them. It usually evens out.”
Wednesday’s blood drive sported a different look than recent blood drives at the YMCA. Masks were optional, and most donors opted to put their face coverings on the shelves. The six-hour event began at noon. By 2 p.m., the American Red Cross was at the halfway point of reaching its goal.
Before COVID-19 swept through the nation in 2020, local churches hosted the ARC blood drives. The bi-monthly event moved to the YMCA. Kristin Vaughan, YMCA executive director, believes the move to the YMCA should allow more people to donate.
“I was happy when the move was made to move it here to the Y,” Vaughan said. “The church was great, but I feel more people can schedule and come in here. Hopefully it has increased the number of people that are giving.”
It also gives donors a chance to look over the YMCA when they enter the facility. One look could lead to a workout, followed by joining the YMCA. The facility is a win-win for the ARC with more space and Vaughan because people get a chance to see the facility.
Vaughan did her part by donating blood. Clements presented her with a four-gallon pin for her donations through the years. She was giving blood long before the ARC began setting shop at the YMCA every two months. Vaughan started donating blood while a student at the University of North Carolina.
“I started giving because I felt it was a need,” she said. “I felt that if I could give, why not do it?”
Clements, Steve Duncan, Linwood Pope, and Dot Woodruff are the familiar local faces always volunteering at the ARC events. Pope said he started volunteering 10-15 years ago.
“This is like a social event,” Pope said. “It’s a good relationship we have with each other, and the people from Richmond. It’s been nice working with them.”
Wednesday marked the third of six blood drives scheduled at the YMCA this year. The next blood drive at the YMCA is planned from noon to 6 p.m. on July 20.
