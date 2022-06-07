Emporia native Master Sgt. Charles B. Allen recently retired from the United State Marine Corps after 27 years of service.
Allen enlisted in the Marine Corps after graduating from Greensville County High School in 1995. Allen completed boot camp in Paris Island, South Carolina, as a Private First Class. The soldier went through combat training in Jacksonville, North Carolina, followed by Basic Supply School in Albany, Georgia.
In 1996, Allen’s first overseas assignment sent him to Okinawa, Japan. The Private First Class received promotions to Lance Corporal, then Corporal during his duty in the Far East.
Reassignment in December of 1997 brought Corporal stateside to Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He started his new tour as a warehouse clerk in a supply company. Within a few months, Allen received a promotion to the rank of Sergeant. He was tasked with the duty of Storage Administrative Chief and Platoon Sergeant.
After spending three years in the Tar Heel state, Allen’s duties took him to Quantico. After nearly four years of service near the nation’s capital, Allen, now a Staff Sergeant, was sent to Paris Island for Drill Instructor School. The Emporia native spent four years at the site as a drill instructor and later a senior drill instructor. In June 2007, Allen received the call for his second stint overseas.
Allen began his tour in Iwakuni, Japan, as the Warehouse Chief for Ground Supply and Squadron Gunnery Sgt. The soldier’s responsibilities grew as the Staff Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge for the Storage Bulk Platoon. He was also the Company Gunnery Sgt. and Company First Sgt. during the assignment to Supply Company.
