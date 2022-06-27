Still thinking about sending your kid off to summer camp even though summer has already officially started? Well, it’s not too late! There’s one camp in Emporia that’s allowing sign-ups through its entire duration — and it’s absolutely free.
Washington Park Association’s free kids summer camp kicked off on Monday, June 20, and runs through Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Every Monday and Wednesday this summer, everyone from kindergarten through high school age is welcome to come out to the Washington Park Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Throughout the day, kids shuffled between different “stations” within the community center, which include the Wellness Station (which features all sorts of weightlifting equipment), the Arts Station, and the computer room.
On Wednesday, Washington Park’s executive director and former Green Bay Packer Willie Gillus ran attendees of all age groups through rigorous physical training, including several rounds of push-ups both outside and inside the building, while 4-H program director Hannah Parker and other 4-H teen counselors taught kids how to make a strawberry banana smoothie.
“It is an array of activities from mentorship to 4-H activities to arts and crafts…basically focusing on the whole child,” said Gillus.
According to program director Esther Easter, there are tentative plans to take the children on field trips on Thursdays throughout the summer, which may include a trip to the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.
“We’re looking at taking them to a [Richmond Flying] Squirrels [baseball] game, maybe to the aquarium in Virginia Beach, maybe the Richmond Zoo,” said Easter.
Although Washington Park’s camp has already begun, anyone can sign up at anytime until it concludes on Aug. 10.
