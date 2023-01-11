The Emporia City Council wrapped up its first order of business for 2023 Thursday by electing District 1 representative Clifton Threat as its Council president. Threat is serving his second term as Emporia’s District 1 representative. He first won the seat in November 2018.
Newly elected Emporia District 4 representative Mark Lilly was appointed to fill a vacant Southside Community Criminal Justice Board seat. The late F. Woodrow Harris held the Criminal Justice Board position before his untimely death on Sept. 9. Lilly’s status on the board runs through June 30.
The board aims to develop and establish a local pretrial or a community-based probation service agency. The other Emporia Southside Community Criminal Justice Board members are Circuit Court Judge Allan Sharrett, Commonwealth Attorney Patricia Watson, Emporia Police Chief Rick Pinksaw, attorney William Robinson, and GCPS Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kelvin Edwards.
Also during the meeting, City Manager William Johnson introduced the city’s new Information Technology Specialist Troy Allen to the City Council and citizens in attendance. Allen has more than 20 years of IT specialists experience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.