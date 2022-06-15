Over two dozen law enforcement personnel and other participants ran, walked, and crawled for a worthy cause on Wednesday morning, carrying the torch — quite literally — for hundreds of special Virginian athletes.
After a two-year absence imposed by COVID-19, the Law Enforcement Torch Run returned to Emporia, part of a series of torch runs held across the Commonwealth from June 5-10. According to Lt. Troy Hawkins of the Emporia Police Department, “over 25 people” signed up to run the Emporia leg.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run has been a tradition since 1981, when it began in Kansas, and spread to the Virginia Special Olympics branch in 1986. This year, the torch will cover 5,100 miles across the commonwealth in honor of the 51 Virginian athletes competing nationally at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando.
The series will culminate in the “Final Mile”, which will bring the torch to Robins Stadium at the University of Richmond on June 10, in time for the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics Virginia Summer Games.
The Emporia leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run took runners from the site of the former Greensville Elementary School (just across the street from the post office) to the current Greensville Elementary School, a distance of roughly 1.6 miles. Participants had the option to run or walk.
Along the way, outside the parking lot of Emporia Shopping Center, Vanessa Bailey operated a “water station” to hand out refreshments to runners who needed them. Once runners arrived at Greensville Elementary School, they were greeted by a line of cheering schoolchildren waiting to give high-fives.
Bearing the torch for the event was Robert Dudley, a frequent participant in local 5Ks and other running events. Dudley also had the honor of bearing the torch the last time the Law Enforcement Torch Run was held in Emporia in 2019.
The youngest participant was 12-year-old Berkley Wright, son of Emporia Police Captain Jerry Wright. After finishing the race, Berkley said through short breaths, “It was awesome.”
So far, the Emporia Police Department has raised $650 of their goal of $2,500. Most of those donations have come through the sale of Special Olympics T-shirts.
Although the race has already been run, it’s not too late to donate to Special Olympics Virginia. You can still donate and order a T-shirt on behalf of the Emporia Police Department by visiting their “team page” at https://impact.specialolympicsva.org/team/426729.
