Jackson-Field Behavioral has been a part of the Emporia-Greensville community for 103 years under one name or another. The site provides treatment for children who have severe emotional disorders. It also provides the youth a home and an education through the Gwaltney School, founded in 1994.
Shortly into the new century, Jackson-Feild added a residential psychiatric treatment program for its residents. In 2012 boys were admitted to Jackson-Feild. The mission at the site is constantly evolving with the times.
“When I came to Jackson-Feild approximately 16 years ago basically all the kids were between 15-18 years of age,” Jackson-Feild Behavioral Director of Development Tod Balsbaugh said. “That has changed dramatically in recent years. About a third of our population now is between 11-13 years of age. Sadly, before those children would have been served through mental health programs. Through the acuity of their mental health needs they needed a residential program.”
The younger residents changed Jackson-Feild’s education piece of the puzzle. Jackson-Field added a middle school program to serve its residents. The annual Gwaltney School graduation at the Golden Leaf Commons is always a heartfelt moment for those participating and attending the ceremony. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the exercises at Golden Leaf in recent years. Balsbaugh hopes they return to the site in the spring.
Ironically, it was a pandemic that led to the birth of Jackson-Feild. In 1855, approximately 10% of the Norfolk and Portsmouth communities died from yellow fever, leaving many orphaned children. Rev. William Jackson of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Norfolk took on providing for the children in August of 1855. The children were housed in the lecture room of Christ Church. Two months later, Jackson died from yellow fever.
In February 1856, the Virginia General Assembly approved the operation of the Episcopal Orphan Asylum. It served boys and girls under the direction of St. Paul’s and Christ Church. The Jackson Orphan Asylum was renamed in honor of the man who did so much to initiate the orphanage’s creation. The seeds of the Jackson-Feild roots in Greensville County were planted 64 years later.
In 1920 a home for orphans came to Purdy. Rev. Norman F. Marshall of the Meherrin Parrish worked to found a home for girls as part of a Protestant Episcopal Church of America campaign. The campaign proved successful for Marshall, the grandson of the first Chief Justice of the U.S., John Marshall. Marshall’s Episcopal Home for Girls began in the unused rectory of Emporia’s Grace Church. Two years later, the George Feild family donated their Walnut Grove property to house the girls. In 1923 the girls moved into the newly-renovated site. Two years after, the home combined with the Jackson Orphan Asylum to become the Jackson Feild Episcopal Home for Girls.
It was a different life for the children of the home than it is today. It was similar to a family farm. Superintendent Edith “Ma” Gage, the staff, and the girls raised chickens and dairy cows. The group grew and preserved the food they would consume. The children attended public school and attended Grace Church.
The 1950s brought a significant change to Jackson Feild. The Board shifted its mission to serving at-risk children in need of an out-of-home care environment. Through the next two decades, Jackson Feild grew significantly.
Jackson-Feild has gone through name changes and adjustments to its mission. The task’s critical component remains the same as it was 168 years ago— to provide hope, help, and healing to the children it serves.
