The Meherrin River Arts Council has announced its 2023 concert series offering four amazing shows. From a journey through the music of Elvis Presley, and one of television and Broadway’s favorite stars, to a country music multi-platinum artist, and three of the hitmakers of the 60s/70s, the series is simply outstanding.
On Jan. 21 you’ll experience the legendary power and presence of music’s greatest icon, Elvis Presley. Featuring three of the world’s finest Elvis tribute performers, audiences are all shook up by the spot-on look, vocals and charisma brought to life in this amazing salute to the King. From the electrifying early years of the 1950s, to the stunning sex-symbol era of the 1960s, to the powerful Las Vegas years of the 1970s, you won’t believe your eyes and ears.
The show is musically orchestrated to perfection by the talented and award-winning Royal Tribute Band and hosted by Charles Stone, Elvis Presley’s friend and tour director from 1970 – 1977. Even critics are raving, “this is as close as it gets!”
Elvis has not left the building!
Tony Danza and his four-piece band are bringing their hit live show, Standards & Stories, to Emporia on Feb. 25. Combining timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling, and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele, this show includes a selection of Danza’s favorite standards from the Great American Songbook, while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music.
Danza has been one of the world’s most beloved and iconic entertainers for over 40 years. Perhaps best known for his starring roles on two of television’s most cherished series, Taxi and Who’s The Boss. Well established as a song and dance man, Danza has starred on Broadway in The Producers, A View from the Bridge, and Honeymoon In Vegas.
Multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans is at the top of her game and joins the series on March 25. As the fifth most-played female artist in country radio in nearly the last two decades — her five No. 1 singles include “No Place That Far,” “Suds In The Bucket, “A Real Fine Place To Start,” “Born to Fly,” and “A Little Bit Stronger,” which spent 2 weeks in the top spot and was certified platinum by the R.I.A.A. Evans’ “stunning, country voice” (Rolling Stone) has earned her the prestigious Academy of Country Music Top Female vocalist accolade, as well as numerous American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Country Music Association, CMT and Grammy Awards nominations. Evans’ discography also includes the platinum-selling studio albums Real Fine Place and Restless, as well as the gold-certified projects Stronger and No Place That Far.
Closing out the 2023 season on April 29 is American Pop, featuring The Grass Roots, The Buckinghams, and The Box Tops.
The Grass Roots have sold 20 million records worldwide, earned two gold albums, one gold single, and charted singles a total of 21 times. Hits include “Let’s Live for Today,” “Midnight Confessions,” and “Sooner or Later.”
The Buckinghams have stayed true to their roots from Chicago’s Holiday Ballroom to America’s living room on The Ed Sullivan Show, across the USA and in the White House. The band’s hits include “Kind of a Drag,” “Don’t You Care,” and “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy.”
The Box Tops are a terrific Memphis style blue-eyed soul band offering a southern breeze of sweet, sensuous, and slightly gritty sounds. Hits include “The Letter,” “Soul Deep,” and “Cry Like a Baby.”
Meherrin River Arts Council series and individual performance tickets can now be purchased online at MRAC-Arts.com. There you can select your seats in real time and place an order with great ease. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the MRAC Box Office at 434-634-6001. All performances take place at the Emporia Greensville Performing Arts Center in Emporia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.