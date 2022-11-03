Cina Minor, Family Services Specialist, with the Greensville Emporia Department of Social Services spoke recently to the Riparian Woman’s Club.
In her position she manages the Foster Care Program. There is a need for more foster homes in the Greensville Emporia area. An increase of foster homes would eliminate the need to move local children to homes far away from our community. Minor made an appeal to consider fostering children.
