Former NASCAR star and FOX Sports analyst businessman Hermie Sadler announced Wednesday morning on WPTM radio he is running for Virginia's state senate in the Commonwealth's new 17th District in 2023. Emporia and Greensville County are part of the newly created District.
The lifelong Emporia resident made news in July of 2021 when he filed a lawsuit against then-Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and signed a bill into law that banned skill games. Circuit Court Judge Louis Lerner put a temporary injunction on the ban on Dec. 6.
Sadler will officially announce that he is running for state senate at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Fo Sho.
