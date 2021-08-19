The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has awarded the City of Emporia a plaque for recording zero roadway deaths in 2020. DMV Highway Safety Office Program Manager Dwight Jenkins presented Emporia City Manager William Johnson with the plaque last week.
Emporia was recognized alongside other localities with zero roadway deaths during the virtual Highway Safety Summit opening session on July 13.
“Together we will continue to work ‘Toward Zero’ and save lives on our roadways by changing behavior so that our citizens will buckle up, slow down and not drive impaired,” Jenkins said in an email.
The Toward Zero Deaths initiative is aimed at eliminating all roadway deaths in Virginia. The initiative provides data on traffic fatalities by cause, as well as safety tips for things such as bicycle safety, aggressive driving, child safety and impaired driving.
