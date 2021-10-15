JARRATT — It was far from a picture-perfect afternoon in Jarratt on Saturday, but that didn’t stop the community from gathering for the 6th Annual Jarratt Fall Festival. Despite heavy and persistent rain throughout the morning and afternoon, the schedule of events went on uninterrupted.
“We were hoping it was gonna cut out in around another 30 minutes and the rain would stop,” said Steve Tranka of the Jarratt Volunteer Fire Department. “We hoped.”
The centerpiece of the Festival was the Community Togetherness and First Responders Appreciation Parade, which kicked off around 10 a.m., when vehicles from the Jarratt Volunteer Fire Department and the Muddy Water riding club rode out from the Johns Mansville Clubhouse onto South Allen Road.
Also participating in the parade were vehicles representing local businesses and organizations, including Touch of Country and Kitchen’s Home Improvement. The EGRA Ponytails youth softball team also brought their own float to celebrate their victory in the state championship this summer.
As many as five antique cars also took part in the parade, as well as one that wasn’t so antique — a Jeep Wrangler painted as a tribute to the movie “Jurassic Park”.
“I’m in a movie car group. We do movie vehicles,” said Keith Ridout, who painted and entered the Jurassic Park car. “Some people have done the Ghostbusters vehicle…Twister…any type of movie vehicle.”
After the conclusion of the parade, most of the guests sought refuge from the driving rain and gathered inside for a silent auction. Among the items up for bid was a Crosley Cruiser record player and Morgen Wallen’s “Dangerous” album. Proceeds from the auction will go toward renovating the Johns Mansville Clubhouse.
Despite the foul weather, vendors continued to set up shop both inside and outside the clubhouse, including Britt’s Eat & Go and Touch of Country. Those who chose to brave the hostile weather were also treated to a musical performance from David Ridout and Un-Broken Acoustics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.