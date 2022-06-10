For too long, society has placed a stigma on those who suffer from or seek help for mental illnesses such as ADHD, anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder. Fortunately, for those brave enough to seek help, there are always agencies like Guiding Light Family Services in Emporia.
The trio of Marquis Person, Lance Taylor and Jadon Williams founded Guiding Light in late 2019, with the aim of “providing people with the tools needed to thrive with an improved quality of life while coping with their mental health diagnosis.
Guiding Light could not have come onto the scene at a more appropriate time, as the COVID-19 pandemic was right around the corner and ready to wreak havoc on the collective mental health of the region. With uncertainty about the future at an all-time high, help from agencies such as Guiding Light was more necessary than ever.
Thanks to that success and the good reputation it has built in the community, Guiding Light moved into a newer, more spacious office space just across the street from its old home.
“We’ve been blessed to grow pretty rapidly, even in the midst of the pandemic,” said Program Director Kristen Taylor, who joined the agency in December 2019. “So we are very excited about this new place that we’re in now and to continue to be…able to provide these services in Emporia-Greensville.”
The agency held the ribbon-cutting for the new location at 420 South Main St. on Tuesday, May 31, surrounded by supporters from the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce and the region as a whole, including Emporia City Council member Rev. Clifton Threat.
More specifically, Guiding Light offers three types of services: intensive in-home service, crisis stabilization, and mental health skill building. They also maintain a 24-hour “crisis hotline” to provide help even when the agency is closed for the night.
Guiding Light also pledge to be active in supporting the local community even beyond providing mental health services. One of the ways it’s doing this is hosting and sponsoring a “summer festival” on Friday, June 17 at Veterans Memorial Park, as a special treat for the children and teens in the area who will have just finished an extremely difficult school year.
“This is their first year back in school since the pandemic,” said Taylor. “We just wanted to…celebrate them on having a successful school year and just give them some positive vibes going into the summer season.”
According to Taylor, several community organizations, including the local 4-H club, have signed on to contribute to the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.