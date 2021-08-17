Another sponsor has stepped forward, allowing Emporia-Greensville youth free access to the CYC Limited Pool.
American Legion Post 151 Commander Henry Robinson announced his organization would set aside Friday, Aug. 20 as the day youth up to high school seniors will receive free access to the pool from 2 p.m-7 p.m. Refreshments for the children are part of the package deal.
The sponsorships for free pool access began in June under the sponsorship of Emporia Police Chief Rick Pinksaw. The entire Emporia Police Department got in on the act last month.
Without the sponsorships, pool access is $3 for children. The cost is $5 for adults to get in the water.
The pool is open from 2 p.m. -7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday of every week through August. At times the CYC Ltd. Board allows small birthday parties and gatherings if the attendance isn’t too large.
This year marks the 10th consecutive year the pool is open for the youth of the area. It’s the only public pool in Emporia-Greensville.
The CYC Ltd. Pool is located at 800 Halifax St., Emporia. The pool opened for the 2021 season on June 17. It remains open through Aug. 28 before closing for the year.
