The Greensville County varsity boys’ basketball team had a banner 2021-22 season. The team rolled to a Tri-Rivers District championship and 2A state semifinal appearance. The green and gold sported a 15-3 overall mark, two of those defeats at the hands of eventual state champion John Marshall High School.

Zavion Franklin and Xzavion Walton played vital roles in the Eagles’ success. Coaches throughout the state took notice rewarding both with 2A All-State honors.

Franklin, a senior point guard and Tri-Rivers District Player of the Year, landed on the First-Team All-State squad. Franklin ran the offense to perfection throughout the season. He kept the team in high gear when COVID-19 protocols forced long delays between games. Franklin played an integral role for the varsity as soon as he stepped on campus as a freshman in 2018-19.

Walton is another player who immediately impacted the varsity as a freshman in 2019-20. Walton was dominant in the regular season, but the junior took it to another level in the postseason tickling the twine for 27 points an outing. Walton was voted Second-Team All-State.

The University of North Carolina bound Tyler Nickel of East Rockingham was voted 2A Player of the Year. John Marshall’s Ty White was named Coach of the Year.

Joining Walton as a Second-Team All-State member is Brunswick’s, Jamarkell Mays. The junior was a member of the 2019-20 Greensville County Tri-Rivers District championship team.

Player of the Year Tyler Nickel East Rockingham Sr

Coach of the Year Ty White John Marshall

First Team 2A All-State

Tyler Nickel East Rockingham Sr

Dennis Parker Jr. John Marshall Jr

Jayson Easton James River Sr

Bradley Bunch Union Sr

Zavion Franklin Greensville Sr

Steve Stinson Jr. John Marshall Jr

Reggie Robertson Jr. John Marshall Sr

Damon Thompson Jr. John Marshall So

Second Team 2A All-State

Jamarkell Mays Brunswick Jr

Xzavion Walton Greensville Jr

David Graves Graham Sr

Parker Sheetz Central – Woodstock Sr

Jaren Purvis Nelson County Sr

Kaiden Swortzel Floyd County Jr

Gavin Cormany Radford So

Grant Williams Marion Sr