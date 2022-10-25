The Family Violence Sexual Assault Unit will sponsor a Domestic Violence Awareness Walk on Thursday, Oct. 27. You are invited to join in and show support. Sign-in will be at 9:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park behind the Emporia Post Office.
Domestic Violence Awareness Walk scheduled Thursday in Emporia
