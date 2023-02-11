Once a year, the Beta Sigma Phi sorority of Emporia opens its heart and its wallet to the community, distributing thousands of dollars to non-profit and civic organizations serving the Emporia/Greensville area.
This year was no different. This Wednesday, Beta Sigma Phi member Janice Palmer officially dished out well over a thousand dollars in total to 12 different community organizations in the Emporia/Greensville area.
This year, Beta Sigma Phi reached out to the Greensville-Emporia 4-H, the Family Violence & Sexual Assault Unit, the Emporia/Greensville Humane Society, Village View, the Jarratt Volunteer Fire Department, Emporia Hospice, the Emporia Fire Department, the National Child Safety Council, the local YMCA, the Meherrin River Arts Council, the Emporia Animal Shelter, and Rise Against Hunger.
The bulk of the funds primarily come from the sorority’s annual charity golf tournament, the 15th and most recent of which was held this past August at the Emporia Country Club. In addition, each year Phi Beta Sigma gives out at least one scholarship to a local student — sometimes multiple, depending on their budget.
The local chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi organization was founded by the late Marjorie King in 1972 as a social group, more than four decades after the sorority as a whole was founded in 1931 in Abilene, Kan. Today, the Emporia chapter of BSP is one of 126 chapters in Virginia alone.
While the Emporia chapter was established as more of a social group, it evolved into a community-minded organization, and that spirit continues to this day.
